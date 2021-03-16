Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in El Paso County for March 17 and 18

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (EPCPH Release) - The following information was provided by El Paso County Public Health on March 16:

Upcoming vaccine clinics

The State of Colorado’s Joint Vaccine Task Force (JVTF) and Centura Health to vaccinate 2,000 people at the Broadmoor World Arena Wednesday

The State’s JVTF and Centura Health will host a drive-up vaccination clinic with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, at the Broadmoor World Arena (3185 Venetucci Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80906).

Registration is available online through Centura Health.

King Soopers and El Paso County Public Health to offer vaccinations March 17 and 18

King Soopers and El Paso County Public Health will host a pop-up vaccination clinic with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on both Wednesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 18, at the El Paso County Public Health South Location (6436 S. US Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO, 80817).

Appointments are still available, and registration is available online through King Soopers.

Both clinics open to all eligible individuals in Phase 1B.3 and earlier

Eligible residents in Phase 1B.3 and earlier phases according to the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan will be able to schedule an appointment. This includes:

Coloradans age 60 and older

Frontline essential workers in grocery and agriculture

People age 16-59 with two more high-risk conditions. Please note, the state has indicated specific high-risk conditions that qualify. View the full eligibility list on the state’s phased vaccine distribution plan.

Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic now providing vaccines

Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic is the newest Phase 1 vaccine provider in El Paso County to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible individuals in Phases 1A, 1B.1, 1B.2, and 1B.3. Appointments are required and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible individuals can schedule appointments online.

For a full list of providers administering COVID-19 vaccinations in El Paso County, click here.