Advertisement

Snowstorm, round 2: What drivers need to know with new system expected Tuesday

Where the next winter storm is expected.
Where the next winter storm is expected.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Now it’s the south half of Colorado’s turn for blizzard conditions.

CDOT is warning drivers that, similar to what the Pikes Peak region and northward experienced this past weekend, travel is going to be extremely dicey for parts of the southern Front Range and areas southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates numerous highway closures during the storm. Drivers should keep a close watch on the weather conditions and plan to stay off the roads,” CDOT said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Potential problem areas include:

- I-25 between Raton Pass and Pueblo

- Areas east and west of Walsenburg and Trinidad

- Along the Highway 287 corridor, including Lamar and Springfield

- Highway 160 over La Veta Pass

Drivers are strongly urged not to seek out alternate routes if hazardous conditions arise, but to instead wait out the storm before getting back on the road.

To keep up with road closures and conditions anywhere in the state, click here.

Watch a conversation between digital anchor Jon Wiener and meteorologist Luke Victor on this next storm system:

BREAKING NEWS CENTER: More winter on the way!

Snow no! (Or snow yay?) Some people will be seeing more snow tonight. Luke Victor KKTV is with Jon Wiener KKTV breaking down who could see what out of this next round of winter weather. Have questions? JOIN THE CONVO and leave your questions and comments below! Catch more of the 11 Breaking News Center through noon: kktv.com/livestream2

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the public we worried about a dog named "Colorado" that was outside during a...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responds following concerns for a dog left outside in the snow on Sunday
Body found in El Paso County on 3/15/21.
Body found south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County on Monday, unclear if the death is suspicious
Vehicles start moving again after the interstate was reopened Monday morning.
I-25, other major roadways reopening following winter storm
Quick-hitting winter storm to impact Southern Colorado tonight
Another storm to impact southern Colorado tonight
A CDOT plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on 3/14/21.
Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

Latest News

Quick-hitting winter storm to impact Southern Colorado tonight
Another storm to impact southern Colorado tonight
One man is in police custody after he allegedly stole several items from several storage units...
Colorado Springs Police investigating after several storage units were burglarized
Governor Polis takes action in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
El Paso County residents urged to stay vigilant ahead of St. Patrick’s Day and spring break
VON MILLER BRONCOS
Von Miller staying with Denver Broncos