Snowstorm, round 2: What drivers need to know with new system expected Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Now it’s the south half of Colorado’s turn for blizzard conditions.

CDOT is warning drivers that, similar to what the Pikes Peak region and northward experienced this past weekend, travel is going to be extremely dicey for parts of the southern Front Range and areas southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“The Colorado Department of Transportation anticipates numerous highway closures during the storm. Drivers should keep a close watch on the weather conditions and plan to stay off the roads,” CDOT said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Potential problem areas include:

- I-25 between Raton Pass and Pueblo

- Areas east and west of Walsenburg and Trinidad

- Along the Highway 287 corridor, including Lamar and Springfield

- Highway 160 over La Veta Pass

Drivers are strongly urged not to seek out alternate routes if hazardous conditions arise, but to instead wait out the storm before getting back on the road.

