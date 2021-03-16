Advertisement

Restaurants have 2 more week to apply for Colorado Springs/El Paso County sales tax relief program

Street dining in Colorado Springs
Street dining in Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s not too late for local restaurants to sign up for a sales tax relief program -- but they do need to hurry.

The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County jointly announced Tuesday they would continue accepting applications for the program through March 31. The program was implemented early this year to provide some relief to restaurants that have seen declining sales due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Applicants only need to apply once, so if you’re an owner of a restaurant that previously applied, no second application is necessary.

According to the county’s website, the following is required to be eligible for the program:

“Restaurants, bars, taverns, and food trucks may apply for a rebate of the County’s 1% sales tax on your taxable sales up to $70,000 in monthly sales from July 2020 to February 2021.

If your municipality is participating in a rebate program, the County will share your application with that municipality.

All that is needed to apply for the rebate is a completed application, W-9, and a copy of your most recent State of Colorado sales tax remittance. Questions regarding the program can be directed to SalesTaxRebate@elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6475.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the public we worried about a dog named "Colorado" that was outside during a...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responds following concerns for a dog left outside in the snow on Sunday
Body found in El Paso County on 3/15/21.
Body found south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County on Monday, unclear if the death is suspicious
Vehicles start moving again after the interstate was reopened Monday morning.
I-25, other major roadways reopening following winter storm
Quick-hitting winter storm to impact Southern Colorado tonight
Another storm to impact southern Colorado tonight
A CDOT plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on 3/14/21.
Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

Latest News

Possible witnesses to a homicide in Colorado Springs.
Woman killed in Colorado Springs, police ask for help with identifying possible witnesses
Jacob Ibarra
Arrest made in Denver dog dragging death
Quick-hitting winter storm to impact Southern Colorado tonight
Another storm to impact southern Colorado tonight
One man is in police custody after he allegedly stole several items from several storage units...
Colorado Springs Police investigating after several storage units were burglarized