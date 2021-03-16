Restaurants have 2 more week to apply for Colorado Springs/El Paso County sales tax relief program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s not too late for local restaurants to sign up for a sales tax relief program -- but they do need to hurry.

The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County jointly announced Tuesday they would continue accepting applications for the program through March 31. The program was implemented early this year to provide some relief to restaurants that have seen declining sales due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Applicants only need to apply once, so if you’re an owner of a restaurant that previously applied, no second application is necessary.

According to the county’s website, the following is required to be eligible for the program:

“Restaurants, bars, taverns, and food trucks may apply for a rebate of the County’s 1% sales tax on your taxable sales up to $70,000 in monthly sales from July 2020 to February 2021.

If your municipality is participating in a rebate program, the County will share your application with that municipality.

All that is needed to apply for the rebate is a completed application, W-9, and a copy of your most recent State of Colorado sales tax remittance. Questions regarding the program can be directed to SalesTaxRebate@elpasoco.com or call (719) 520-6475.”

