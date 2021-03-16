No serious injuries following chain-reaction crash on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An icy stretch of road triggered a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate late Monday night.

The domino-effect collision started with a Hyundai sedan that drove over a patch of ice, spun out of control and hit a guardrail near the North Nevada exit (148). The driver of a Kia saw the crash happen and pulled over to see if everyone was OK.

The second driver then inadvertently became part of the crash after the driver of a Mitsubishi lost control while trying to get around a semi and crashed into the Kia.

“All three vehicles were severely damaged as a result of the crash and I-25 southbound was closed for approximately an hour and a half during the investigation,” police said.

No one was seriously hurt, though the driver in the third car did go to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.