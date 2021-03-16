Advertisement

No serious injuries following chain-reaction crash on I-25

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An icy stretch of road triggered a multi-vehicle crash on the interstate late Monday night.

The domino-effect collision started with a Hyundai sedan that drove over a patch of ice, spun out of control and hit a guardrail near the North Nevada exit (148). The driver of a Kia saw the crash happen and pulled over to see if everyone was OK.

The second driver then inadvertently became part of the crash after the driver of a Mitsubishi lost control while trying to get around a semi and crashed into the Kia.

“All three vehicles were severely damaged as a result of the crash and I-25 southbound was closed for approximately an hour and a half during the investigation,” police said.

No one was seriously hurt, though the driver in the third car did go to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

