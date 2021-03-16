El Paso County residents urged to stay vigilant ahead of St. Patrick’s Day and spring break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH) is urging residents to continue practicing safety precautions as St. Patrick’s Day and spring break are quickly approaching.

According to Fadi Youkhana, the epidemiologist for El Paso County, COVID-19 cases in the area are going down.

“In a notable trend, our positivity rate in El Paso County has been below 5 percent for the fourth day in a row. The positivity rate is a critical measure because it gives an indication of how widespread the virus is in El Paso County. While the positivity rate is trending toward level blue in the state’s dial, the county’s incidence remains above 100,” said Fadi Youkhana.

For the latest COVID-19 data in El Paso County, click here.

With St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday and students moving into the spring break season, the health department is reminding residents to continue being diligent, practice social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and staying home when you are sick.

If residents continue to keep up with these safety measures, EPCPH says we can continue making progress lowering the COVID-19 numbers in El Paso County.

