Donthe Lucas now in prison

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:55 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man convicted of killing his girlfriend is now the Colorado Department of Correction’s newest inmate.

According to DOC online records, Donthe Lucas, or inmate 190792, is now incarcerated in the Centennial Correctional Facility in Canon City.

Lucas, 28, was found guilty last week of murdering 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling in 2013. (Read more about the case here.) Following the verdict, he returned to the Pueblo County Jail, his home of the last four years, while awaiting transfer to a prison facility.

With his move to Canon City, Lucas now officially begins his sentence: life in prison, with no possibility of parole.

