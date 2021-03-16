Advertisement

Delivery driver caught on camera stealing a cat in Colorado, sheriff’s office says

A cat was reportedly stolen by a delivery driver in Colorado. Photos taken March 9, 2021.
A cat was reportedly stolen by a delivery driver in Colorado. Photos taken March 9, 2021.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Apparently a delivery driver felt the need to steal someone’s pet in Colorado.

The crime was caught on camera, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. It was March 9 when Simba the cat was stolen from his own driveway in front of his family’s house. An exact location was not provided by the sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, a week after Simba was reportedly snatched, the sheriff’s office shared photos of the suspect.

The delivery driver was working for a company called Postmates. The sheriff’s office has been in contact with the company but hasn’t had any luck identifying the driver. Photos of the suspect are at the top of this article.

Simba is not microchipped, but he was wearing a collar with a tag at the time he was taken.

If you have any information on the location of Simba, you can call 303-288-1535.

