Colorado Springs Police investigating after several storage units were burglarized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly stole several items from several storage units across Colorado Springs.

While investigating CSPD issued another search warrant for a different storage unit near Mesa Road and 19 Street in Colorado Springs. That’s when officers reported found stolen items from the original burglary near North Nevada Avenue and Mt. View Lane. Officers reportedly found additional stolen items there that had been reported missing from other storage units within the same King Street facility.

Another search warrant was issued for a residence on Garland Avenue where additional stolen property was recovered, including a stolen gun. During the investigation, CSPD found several items believed to be stolen from other storage facilities throughout Colorado Springs.

CSPD took 34-year-old Tomasz Kellams into custody for the crimes.

If you are the owner of a storage unit, you might want to take a trip to see if anything is missing and that the unit has not been broken into.

If you discover any missing items, or that your storage unit has been illegally entered, you can contact police at 719-444-7000 and make a report.

CSPD has created a website with pictures of the recovered property found during this investigation. If you recognize any of the items to be yours and have a case report number contact Sgt. Owen Scott at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov with your case number and contact information.

Safety Tip: If you have a storage unit, it is always a good idea to keep an inventory of all your items and take photographs for your records.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.