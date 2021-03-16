Colorado National Guard rescues 50 people during March snowstorm

DENVER (KKTV) - Members of the Colorado National Guard worked through a snowstorm to rescue dozens of people.

Colorado’s governor activated the National Guard on Friday to help with the weekend snowstorm that slammed much of the Front Range. Even after the storm stopped, the Colorado National Guard was working to rescue stranded motorists. A total of 50 people were helped by guard members. Many of Colorado’s highways, including parts of I-25 and I-70, were shut down for hours during the snowstorm.

The National Guard’s primary focus was search and rescue requests from Friday at noon through Monday at noon.

Viewer photos of the snowstorm can be viewed below:

The storm has stopped but we have not. @CONG1860 rescue teams helped save 50 people across Colorado, most of them stranded motorists. They also assisted Emergency Medical Technicians to transport patients to hospitals. @COEmergency @GovofCO @LtGovofCO @USNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/rKNOXY4sm8 — Colo National Guard (@CONG1860) March 16, 2021

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shared a warning prior to the snow falling.

I’ve activated the Colorado National Guard starting Friday at 12PM-Monday at 12PM to respond to search & rescue requests through the Emergency Operations Center due to the storm. I urge you to stay home if it’s going to snow hard in your area so you don’t need them to rescue you. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 12, 2021

