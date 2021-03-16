Advertisement

Colorado National Guard rescues 50 people during March snowstorm

Members of the Colorado National Guard rescued 50 people during a March snowstorm in 2021.(@CONG1860/Twitter)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Members of the Colorado National Guard worked through a snowstorm to rescue dozens of people.

Colorado’s governor activated the National Guard on Friday to help with the weekend snowstorm that slammed much of the Front Range. Even after the storm stopped, the Colorado National Guard was working to rescue stranded motorists. A total of 50 people were helped by guard members. Many of Colorado’s highways, including parts of I-25 and I-70, were shut down for hours during the snowstorm.

The National Guard’s primary focus was search and rescue requests from Friday at noon through Monday at noon.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shared a warning prior to the snow falling.

