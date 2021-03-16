Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain school board votes to retire Indian mascot in Colorado Springs

MASCOT IMAGE FOR CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
MASCOT IMAGE FOR CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL(KKTV)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following nearly one hour of discussion Monday night, the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Board of Education voted to retire the “Indian” mascot for the high school.

11 News has covered the topic in the past. One online petition aiming to get rid of the “Indian” mascot now has more than 8,000 signatures. A separate online petition had more than 2,000 signatures to keep the mascot as an “Indian.”

The topic of retiring the mascot was back in the spotlight after the Washington NFL football team dropped the Redskins as their team name in July of 2020.

There were four board members in favor of the resolution and one board member against it. The “Indian” mascot will be retired by the end of the 2020-2021 school year. You can read the full resolution at the bottom of this article.

Part of the resolution asks for a new school mascot and team name to be recommended to the board for consideration.

