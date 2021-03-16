Advertisement

Casa Bonita in Colorado is reopening soon

An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.
An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Cliff divers. Puppet shows. Sopapillas.

An iconic Colorado restaurant is reopening “soon,” according to its website. Casa Bonita has been serving up Mexican food and entertainment for decades in the Denver area. During much of the pandemic, the restaurant located in Lakewood has been closed down.

The exact reopening date wasn’t posted on the restaurant’s website. As of Tuesday, a note on the homepage simply read, “Casa Bonita is re-opening soon! Check back here for more information as it becomes available.”

Under current COVID-19 guidelines in Jefferson County where the restaurant is located, restaurants are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity.

