Arrest made in Denver dog dragging death

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest has been made in a heinous dog death in Denver earlier this month.

On March 1, witnesses looked on in horror as a pickup traveling at minimum 45 mph sailed down Platte River Drive with a dog dragging along the passenger side. Numerous drivers honked at the vehicle as it traveled towards Mississippi Avenue, trying to get it to stop. The dog eventually became unattached from the leash as the truck continued on.

“Witnesses managed ... to get the vehicle to stop,” police said in affidavit. “The driver and a passenger both got out and saw the dog on the ground no longer connected by the leash. Several onlookers were taking pictures of the dog and the suspect vehicle. Both then got back in the truck and fled the area without notifying police.”

Onlookers rushed the dog to a nearby veterinary clinic, but it was unable to be saved.

A week later, an anonymous caller gave police the name and phone number of the alleged driver and claimed the suspect was trying to get rid of the truck. A check of the phone number showed it matched the name the caller gave, and police were able to get an address.

“Denver Police Fugitive Unit detectives responded to the Commerce City address and located a vehicle in the yard, locked behind a gate but in view. The vehicle had been spray-painted all black, including the red tailgate, and had no license plate displayed. The vehicle was an exact match to the make and model and also physical characteristics (missing rear bumper) of the suspect vehicle,” the affidavit said.

The suspect wasn’t at the home but was later tracked down by phone. He allegedly agreed to meet with a detective in person to give a statement, then changed his mind. Police then presented the case to the DA’s office and obtained a warrant for the suspect arrest.

That suspect was arrested Friday on charges of cruelty to animals (both felony and misdemeanor) and tampering with physical evidence. He has been identified as 24-year-old Jacob Ibarra.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.