2 teens accused of setting N.Y. man on fire, killing him

By WHAM staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - A man is dead after police say two teens intentionally set him on fire.

The attack happened Friday. According to investigators, the man was sitting in a chair in his apartment when a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old sprayed him with fluid and set him on fire.

The victim suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body. He was in the hospital for four days before he died.

The two boys involved were taken into custody and have been charged with assault and arson.

In the wake of the victim’s death, the Monroe county district attorney’s office plans to upgrade their charges.

Police are trying to figure out if the victim and suspects knew each other.

