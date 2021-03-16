Advertisement

2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:54 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a fireworks stash exploded in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood, and sending up a huge plume of smoke.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris in a yard also on fire.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the public we worried about a dog named "Colorado" that was outside during a...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responds following concerns for a dog left outside in the snow on Sunday
Body found in El Paso County on 3/15/21.
Body found south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County on Monday, unclear if the death is suspicious
Vehicles start moving again after the interstate was reopened Monday morning.
I-25, other major roadways reopening following winter storm
Quick-hitting winter storm to impact Southern Colorado tonight
Another storm to impact southern Colorado tonight
A CDOT plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on 3/14/21.
Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

Latest News

Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Pfizer Vaccine
Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in El Paso County for March 17 and 18