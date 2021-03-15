Advertisement

What to do if you abandoned your vehicle during the weekend snowstorm

A car left on Interquest Parkway sometime before the morning of March 15, 2021.
A car left on Interquest Parkway sometime before the morning of March 15, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Impassable roads and blizzard conditions forced many to ditch their cars over the weekend.

As roads begin to reopen across the state, troopers have the following advice for drivers who are needing to retrieve their vehicles.

“Due to the volume of vehicles involved, motorists should return to the location where they left their vehicles and travel in the same direction. Stay in the exit lane and take the first exit from this location. Vehicles towed from this section of the roadway will be moved to the largest parking lot from the off-ramp. This could be a mass transit parking lot, a large retail location, or a recreation center,” State Patrol said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Troopers anticipate road conditions will continue to improve Monday. They are asking drivers for patience as they wait to get their cars.

“If you are still unable to locate your vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol will provide a complete list of tow companies used in this storm once it is compiled,” CSP said.

