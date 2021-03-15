Voice of the consumer: Phone scams on the rise in El Paso County

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, I want to share a few phone scams you need to be aware of.

Recently, the Manitou Springs Police Department sent a warning saying the department’s phone number was being spoofed. According to the Federal Trade Commission, spoofing is when scammers make any name or number show up on your caller ID. In this case, MSPD says its front desk line was being used, making it appear calls were coming from (719) 685-2567.

Manitou Springs police say the scammers told people there’s a warrant for their arrest and they need to pay.

According to MSPD, officers will never ask you to pay for a warrant over the phone. Warrants are always delivered in person, and payment is only accepted by the court clerk at City Hall.

Even though the scammer appears to be using the police department’s phone number, officers say the scammer cannot answer calls at that number. If you have any questions about active warrants, call MSPD at (719) 685-2567.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is also warning of a phone scam.

In this case, the sheriff’s office says the scammer threatens the person, saying they have an active warrant and must bring money, a money order or a prepaid card, and meet at a specific location to clear the warrant. Recently, the scammers have been using names of former and current employees. These calls also might be spoofed, so it can look like it’s coming from a legitimate sheriff’s office phone number.

EPCSO says deputies never call or send texts about active warrants. They will also never call to ask for money.

If you get a call like this, report it to the sheriff’s office at (719) 390-5555.

Not only do scammers spoof the phone numbers for law enforcement agencies, they can also pretend to use your number.

A woman recently reached out to me because she thought her number was being spoofed. She said several people had called her. Some were nice, saying they were just returning her call. Others were aggressive and threatening, telling her to stop calling them.

I suggested the woman change her voice message to say she believes her number was spoofed by scammers. I also reached out to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to see if there was anything else she could do to protect herself.

“What’s so painful about this system is all of us are vulnerable. Anyone with this technology, which is easy to get, can basically pretend to be you,” he told me. “This is part of the scary world we’re living in. I wish I could tell people there’s an easy way to protect yourself, but there’s not.”

If you get a call from a number you don’t recognize, Weiser recommends letting it go straight to voicemail. If it’s someone who needs to reach you, they’ll usually leave a message.

You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at (800) 222-4444 or online at www.StopFraudColorado.gov.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.