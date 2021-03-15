Territory Days in Old Colorado City canceled for the 2nd year in a row

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the biggest events in Colorado Springs for residents and local businesses has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Territory Days, a Wild West-themed event, has been postponed to 2022. It was scheduled to take place in May in Old Colorado City. The annual event brings thousands of people each year to pack the streets of Old Colorado City.

The following was posted to the event’s website:

“As a result of the continued mandated restrictions, we have decided to postpone Territory Day’s until 2022 for the safety of all involved.”

Event organizers are hoping to hold Territory Days again in 2022 over Memorial Day Weekend.

