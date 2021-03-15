Teen missing from Montrose; last cell phone ping in Aurora

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - A 17-year-old girl has been missing nearly 24 hours after failing to show up at work Sunday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Tillie Freeman was last seen leaving her sister’s house in Montrose at 3:30 p.m. She was heading to work but never made it. Her phone later pinged in Aurora, more than 250 miles away. There has been no further sign of her.

Tillie is described as white, 5-foot-4 and 105 pounds with reddish-brown hair cut short on one side and long on the other. She was driving a 2006 brown Ford Escape with Colorado license plate 755XNQ.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montrose Police Department at 970-249-9110.

