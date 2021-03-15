Advertisement

Registration open for vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Commerce City through Centura Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says we're starting to turn a corner in the fight against COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says we’re starting to turn a corner in the fight against COVID-19.(WSAW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three drive-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being offered through Centura Health as registration for the clinics opened on Monday.

The clinics are being held in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Commerce City.

The first event is taking place this Wednesday at the Broadmoor World Arena from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer 2,000 Moderna vaccine appointments.

If you are currently eligible for the vaccine, click here to register or call 720-263-5737. For more information on who is eligible to receive a vaccine, click here.

The mass vaccine clinics at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo and Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City will launch on March 22.

“By opening regularly-scheduled vaccine clinics, we ensure every Coloradan, regardless of race, color or ability to pay, has access to this life-saving medicine,” said Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, Centura Health. “We believe this vaccine truly symbolizes hope as we move toward the end of the pandemic.”

You can call with vaccine questions in Colorado 24/7 at 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926.)

