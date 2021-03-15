Advertisement

Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.
Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.(Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home.

The baby’s mother was also wounded. The 6-month-old girl was later found unharmed.

A police spokeswoman says 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home.

Jail records show Halfacre was being held Monday on preliminary murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Police identified him Sunday as “the suspect” in the killings Saturday night of two men, a woman and a 7-year-old girl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 north of the Greenland exit (167) on March 14, 2021.
I-25 back open between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock following storm
3.15.21
Snow covered roads and chilly for Monday
The crash happened across from the Copperhead Road nightclub early on the morning of March 14,...
18-year-old arrested for DUI following serious 2-car crash overnight
Power outage 3/13/21
Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs Saturday night
A CDOT plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on 3/14/21.
Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

Latest News

Pope Francis delivered a message of hope during a recent trip to Iraq. The Vatican decreed...
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God ‘can’t bless sin’
Veterans are suing an earplug manufacturer, saying for over a decade the military received...
Sounding off
Police officers on scene have a message for those out partying: Vacation responsibly or you...
Unruly crowds, crime plague Miami’s South Beach during spring break
Italy is facing another lockdown as the government attempts to contain a recent surge of...
Much of Europe tightens anti-pandemic rules as virus surges