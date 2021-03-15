Advertisement

Oregon State beats No. 23 Colorado 70-68 for first title

By JOHN MARSHALL
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:42 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Maurice Calloo gave Oregon State an unexpected lift with 15 points and the Beavers won their first conference tournament title, holding off No. 23 Colorado 70-68 in the Pac-12 championship game.

Needing to win three games in three days to end a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, the Beavers built confidence with each step along The Strip.

Oregon State opened its first conference title game in 33 years with a flurry of 3-pointers and withstood a late push by Colorado to become the first team to win the conference title after being picked to finish last.

