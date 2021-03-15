Oregon State beats No. 23 Colorado 70-68 for first title

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Maurice Calloo gave Oregon State an unexpected lift with 15 points and the Beavers won their first conference tournament title, holding off No. 23 Colorado 70-68 in the Pac-12 championship game.

Needing to win three games in three days to end a five-year NCAA Tournament drought, the Beavers built confidence with each step along The Strip.

Oregon State opened its first conference title game in 33 years with a flurry of 3-pointers and withstood a late push by Colorado to become the first team to win the conference title after being picked to finish last.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/14/2021 12:06:30 AM (GMT -7:00)