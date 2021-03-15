Advertisement

Nebraska declares pro-meat day on Colorado meatless day

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week.(Gov. Pete Ricketts/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is railing against a proclamation by the governor of Colorado that encourages people to avoid meat for one day a week, calling it a “direct attack on our way of life” and signing a pro-meat declaration of his own.

Ricketts surrounded himself with top officials from Nebraska’s meat, agricultural and restaurant industries on Monday as he declared Saturday “Meat on the Menu Day” in Nebraska. The day was chosen to coincide with Colorado’s “MeatOut Day,” a nonbinding proclamation signed by Gov. Jared Polis late last month and backed by an animal rights group.

“MeatOut Day” was started in 1985 by the Farm Animal Rights Movement and seeks to encourage non-vegetarians to consider a plant-based diet.

WATCH NOW: as Gov. Ricketts joins livestock producers to proclaim “Meat on the Menu Day”

Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Monday, March 15, 2021

Most Read

Vehicles start moving again after the interstate was reopened Monday morning.
I-25, other major roadways reopening following winter storm
Tracking another round of snow tomorrow evening
Roads clearing up as sun returns today
The crash happened across from the Copperhead Road nightclub early on the morning of March 14,...
18-year-old arrested for DUI following serious 2-car crash overnight
Power outage 3/13/21
Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs Saturday night
A CDOT plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on 3/14/21.
Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

Latest News

Vehicles start moving again after the interstate was reopened Monday morning.
I-25, other major roadways reopening following winter storm
Members of the public we worried about a dog named "Colorado" that was outside during a...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responds following concerns for a dog left outside in the snow on Sunday
Body found in El Paso County on 3/15/21.
Body found south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County on Monday, unclear if the death is suspicious
Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at 2 to 4 p.m.