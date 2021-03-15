Advertisement

Explosion sparks fire at homeless camp under 31st Street bridge

(Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters made quick work of a fire following an explosion underneath a bridge Monday morning.

According to police, an officer patrolling the area of Highway 24 and 31st Street was alerted just after midnight that a propane tank had exploded at a homeless camp beneath the 31st Street bridge.

“Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded, extinguished the fire, and conducted sweeps under the bridge to verify no one had been trapped in the fire,” police said.

Once the fire was out, CDOT workers responded to the scene to make sure the structural integrity of the bridge was still sound. Once it was determined that the fire did not damage the bridge, the roadway was reopened at 1:14 a.m.

Police have yet to locate anyone who was at the camp when the fire started. Propane tanks are often used at homeless encampments to keep warm.

