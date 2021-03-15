Advertisement

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College.
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law enforcement official said at a news conference that six people were injured in addition to those killed.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego authorities say a driver plowed through a crowd on sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit says two are hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say the driver has been arrested.

Nisleit said the 71-year-old man appeared to be driving while impaired.

