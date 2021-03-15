Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responds following concerns for a dog left outside in the snow on Sunday

The following was posted to Twitter on 3/14/21
The following was posted to Twitter on 3/14/21
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:55 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SEDALIA, Colo. (KKTV) - As a snowstorm continued across Colorado Sunday night, multiple people reached out to 11 News concerned after they saw a photo of a dog outside in the snow, reportedly in Sedalia.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the public outcry following a social media post that can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

The following was posted to the Twitter page for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office:

“To be very clear, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as a whole are huge dog lovers. Ref: the chained dog in Sedalia- it is a dog breed adapted to winter weather and has been checked on several times in the past and has always had access to food, water, and shelter.

We are unable to physically check the dog today as the location is quite remote in the mountains and cannot be safely accessed. We were able to speak to the dog owner who confirmed that the dog still had full access to shelter, food, and water and often chooses to sit outside.”

11 News is choosing to share this update because of the number of people who have reached out about the post.

I AM FURIOUS! DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JUST SAID ON LIVE FACEBOOK IT IS NOT THAT COLD OUT AND THE DOG IS FINE!!!...

Posted by Olya Alexeyeva on Sunday, March 14, 2021

