Dog saved in Springs house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is safe after a fire started while it was home alone late Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News the dog bolted out the door as firefighters forced their way in.

“So I guess it saved itself? We will take the credit though,” Capt. Mike Smaldino joked.

The fire appeared to start in the fireplace and spread into the living room, said CSFD Lt. Aaron McConnellogue. Firefighters were dispatched to Dickens Drive at 11:55 a.m. and arrived within minutes. Twenty-nine firefighters responded to the home.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2802 DICKENS DR. Engine 11 on scene reporting fire showing from home. Engine 11 making an offensive fire attack — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 15, 2021

Crews had most of the fire out within 15 minutes of getting on scene. The fire was declared under control around 1 p.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire E11 has the main body of fire knocked down and looking for hidden fire. pic.twitter.com/RzFhAmfLFh — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 15, 2021

The family will be displaced. The fire caused damage to the living room; smoke damage was also reported in the home.

The pup is safe with neighbors.

Experts recommend the following safety tips when using fireplaces:

- Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended

- Always make sure the fire is completely out before leaving the home or going to bed

- Always clean out ashes from previous fires

- Make sure the area around the fireplace is cleared of anything potentially flammable

- Have your chimney checked by a professional annually

- Keep a fire extinguisher on hand

