Advertisement

Dog saved in Springs house fire

Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Dickens Drive in southeast Colorado Springs on March 15,...
Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Dickens Drive in southeast Colorado Springs on March 15, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:45 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is safe after a fire started while it was home alone late Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Fire Department tells 11 News the dog bolted out the door as firefighters forced their way in.

“So I guess it saved itself? We will take the credit though,” Capt. Mike Smaldino joked.

The fire appeared to start in the fireplace and spread into the living room, said CSFD Lt. Aaron McConnellogue. Firefighters were dispatched to Dickens Drive at 11:55 a.m. and arrived within minutes. Twenty-nine firefighters responded to the home.

Crews had most of the fire out within 15 minutes of getting on scene. The fire was declared under control around 1 p.m.

The family will be displaced. The fire caused damage to the living room; smoke damage was also reported in the home.

The pup is safe with neighbors.

Experts recommend the following safety tips when using fireplaces:

- Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended

- Always make sure the fire is completely out before leaving the home or going to bed

- Always clean out ashes from previous fires

- Make sure the area around the fireplace is cleared of anything potentially flammable

- Have your chimney checked by a professional annually

- Keep a fire extinguisher on hand

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicles start moving again after the interstate was reopened Monday morning.
I-25, other major roadways reopening following winter storm
Tracking another round of snow tomorrow evening
Roads clearing up as sun returns today
The crash happened across from the Copperhead Road nightclub early on the morning of March 14,...
18-year-old arrested for DUI following serious 2-car crash overnight
Power outage 3/13/21
Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs Saturday night
A CDOT plow was stuck during a snowstorm in Colorado on 3/14/21.
Some of the roads are so bad in Colorado even snow plows are having problems Sunday night

Latest News

Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking News Center coverage Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at 2 to 4 p.m.
A car left on Interquest Parkway sometime before the morning of March 15, 2021.
What to do if you abandoned your vehicle during the weekend snowstorm
Tracking another round of snow tomorrow evening
Roads clearing up as sun returns today
Jenna Middaugh
Voice of the consumer: Phone scams on the rise in El Paso County