Body found south of Colorado Springs in El Paso County on Monday, unclear if the death is suspicious

Body found in El Paso County on 3/15/21.
Body found in El Paso County on 3/15/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were reporting a body was found south of Colorado Springs on Monday.

Law enforcement officers were in an area just off of Old Pueblo Road. The road is between Fountain and Wigwam just to the east of I-25. Just after 2:30 p.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tweeted the following:

It isn’t clear if the death is suspicious. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

