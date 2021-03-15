Advertisement

Back-up plan: NCAA tourney standbys not expecting a call

Utah State guard Rollie Worster (24) drives as Colorado State guard P.J. Byrd (5) defends...
Utah State guard Rollie Worster (24) drives as Colorado State guard P.J. Byrd (5) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Cardinals coach Chris Mack isn’t holding his breath waiting for the call that his team will replace another unable to play in the NCAA Tournament because of COVID issues.

Neither is Colorado State coach Niko Medved, whose team is second behind the Cardinals among four standby teams that could get in if another drops out. CSU, Saint Louis and Mississippi have accepted NIT bids and will be No. 1 seeds in the 16-team field.

Louisville likely would have been a No. 1 seed but opted not to participate in the NIT after enduring two lengthy COVID-related pauses.

