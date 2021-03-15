2 people found dead and 2 others seriously injured in a Pueblo house fire, investigation underway

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking the public for help with any information tied to a house fire after two people were found dead and two others were seriously injured.

The fire happened on Saturday in the 1200 block of W. 15th Street. The neighborhood is just northwest of downtown Pueblo. When crews arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in fire and smoke.

Two people were taken to the hospital with what police described as “critical injuries.” Two other people were later found dead in the basement of the home. No one has been publicly identified. The coroner is working to determine the cause of death for both people found in the basement.

“If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Colbert at (719) 553-2478. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward,” police wrote in a release.

It isn’t clear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.