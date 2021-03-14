Advertisement

Witnesses stop alleged drunk driver after person is hit by car

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Onlookers stopped an alleged drunk driver from fleeing the scene after the man hit a person with his car Saturday evening.

The witnesses told police that the driver had pulled up to a business in the 1800 block of South Nevada around 7:35 p.m., and instead of parking, drove through a parking space and continued driving along a sidewalk. A person sitting on the curb inadvertently found themselves in the path of the oncoming car.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver allegedly began backing up. Several witnesses rushed over and held him until officers arrived.

Police say they suspect alcohol played a role in the crash. The driver faces charges of vehicular assault. He has been identified as Daniel Rodrigo.

The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage 3/13/21
Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs Saturday night
3.14.21
Snow continues Sunday
Smoking ribs and building a snow family in Colorado 3/13/21.
PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado snowstorm pictures March 13! Check out the gallery or submit your own
Handcuffs image
Several arrested in prolific car theft ring in Colorado Springs
Stock photo flight tracker sign
1,000+ flights canceled in Colorado as winter storm approaches

Latest News

3.14.21
Snow continues Sunday
3.14.21
Sunday winter storm
The crash happened across from the Copperhead Road nightclub early on the morning of March 14,...
Serious 2-car crash on North Academy under investigation
Power outage 3/13/21
Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs Saturday night