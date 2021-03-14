Witnesses stop alleged drunk driver after person is hit by car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Onlookers stopped an alleged drunk driver from fleeing the scene after the man hit a person with his car Saturday evening.

The witnesses told police that the driver had pulled up to a business in the 1800 block of South Nevada around 7:35 p.m., and instead of parking, drove through a parking space and continued driving along a sidewalk. A person sitting on the curb inadvertently found themselves in the path of the oncoming car.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver allegedly began backing up. Several witnesses rushed over and held him until officers arrived.

Police say they suspect alcohol played a role in the crash. The driver faces charges of vehicular assault. He has been identified as Daniel Rodrigo.

The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

