Serious 2-car crash on North Academy under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs overnight.

Two cars collided on North Academy at Village 7 Road around 3 a.m. Sunday. Roads were snow-covered and visibility was poor, but it’s not yet clear if the weather was the leading factor in the crash.

A police lieutenant tells 11 News one of the occupants was lying in the street when officers got to the scene. Injuries were reported, but the conditions of the people involved are unknown.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team is now investigating.

