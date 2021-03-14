Advertisement

Serious 2-car crash on North Academy under investigation

The crash happened across from the Copperhead Road nightclub early on the morning of March 14,...
The crash happened across from the Copperhead Road nightclub early on the morning of March 14, 2021. Parts of the Springs were being battered with snow at the time of the collision.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a serious crash on the east side of Colorado Springs overnight.

Two cars collided on North Academy at Village 7 Road around 3 a.m. Sunday. Roads were snow-covered and visibility was poor, but it’s not yet clear if the weather was the leading factor in the crash.

A police lieutenant tells 11 News one of the occupants was lying in the street when officers got to the scene. Injuries were reported, but the conditions of the people involved are unknown.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team is now investigating.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

