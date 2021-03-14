Advertisement

‘Puff, it’s gone’: Vehicle left running unattended leads to car theft, home break-in

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another warning on why you should never leave your vehicle running when you’re not in it.

Police say a driver got out of their Toyota FJ Cruiser near Tejon and Motor Way early Saturday evening but left the vehicle running -- giving a car thief ample time to climb in and take off.

Fortunately for the owner, it didn’t take long for police to catch up with the suspect. Minutes after the theft, a caller reported a person in a Toyota PJ Cruiser driving recklessly in the area of Colorado Avenue and 15th Street. Shortly after that call, another call came in about the same vehicle crashed in a yard at Platte Avenue and 19th.

It only escalated from there.

“The suspect driver fled on foot and entered a residence in the 1900 block of West Platte Avenue. The resident was home, but in another section of the home and able to lock themselves in the section,” police said.

When officers arrived, the suspect was still at the home, but went into custody without further incident. Police have identified him as Angelo Santistevens and say he faces numerous criminal and traffic violations.

Police implore drivers to never leave vehicles running unattended even when conditions are as miserable as they are this weekend.

