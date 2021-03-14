Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly 3,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers were impacted by an outage Saturday night.

The outage was reported at about 5 p.m. with an estimated restoration time for all customers of 9:30 p.m.

As of 5:42 p.m. 2,655 customers were impacted in the area of Memorial Park.

We’re responding to an electric outage downtown affecting approx. 2,700 customers. Please use caution while driving and treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. Report & track the status of outages at https://t.co/DTg0Tyxu9K pic.twitter.com/eZkOTASpOl — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) March 14, 2021

