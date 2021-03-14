Advertisement

Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs Saturday night

Power outage 3/13/21
Power outage 3/13/21(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly 3,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers were impacted by an outage Saturday night.

Click here to see the latest from Colorado Springs Utilities.

The outage was reported at about 5 p.m. with an estimated restoration time for all customers of 9:30 p.m.

As of 5:42 p.m. 2,655 customers were impacted in the area of Memorial Park.

