Advertisement

Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe

Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later found safe, police said.(Source: WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police are investigating four deaths linked to the abduction of a 6-month-old girl.

Police were called to an intersection Saturday night, where they found a woman who had been shot.

In talking with the woman, police learned about other victims at a house.

At the house, officers found four people dead, including a child. It’s not clear how old the victims were.

Police eventually found a baby girl who had gone missing from that home.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, who they believe had the girl. Police said Halfacre is considered armed and dangerous.

The woman found shot at the intersection was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed as being in stable condition.

Authorities said the shootings are a domestic-related incident.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow and wind Sunday
Snow continues Sunday
Power outage 3/13/21
Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs Saturday night
Handcuffs image
Several arrested in prolific car theft ring in Colorado Springs
Stock photo flight tracker sign
1,000+ flights canceled in Colorado as winter storm approaches
Smoking ribs and building a snow family in Colorado 3/13/21.
PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado snowstorm pictures March 13! Check out the gallery or submit your own

Latest News

Snow and wind Sunday
Snow continues Sunday
Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest
Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department...
2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side
The crash happened across from the Copperhead Road nightclub early on the morning of March 14,...
Serious 2-car crash on North Academy under investigation