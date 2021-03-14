Advertisement

I-25 closed in both directions between north Springs and Castle Rock

I-25 north of the Greenland exit (167) on March 14, 2021.
I-25 north of the Greenland exit (167) on March 14, 2021.(CDOT)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 is now closed in both directions from far north Colorado Springs to Castle Rock as a powerful winter storm continues it grip on the Front Range.

The closure extends from Interquest (exit 153) to Castle Rock (exit 181).

State Patrol is urging drivers to stay off the roads. Both of the usual alternate routes, Highway 83 and Highway 105, are also closed, the former between Powers and Kelty Trail and the latter between Wolfenberger Road and Highway 67.

“No alternate routes are advised. The storm is making Highway 83 to the east and Highway 105 to the west unsafe,” State Patrol tweeted.

Other major road closures due to the storm include:

Highway 24 from Constitution Avenue to Limon

Highway 94 from Space Village Drive to Punkin Center

I-70 from Airpark Road in Aurora to Limon

A full list of closures statewide can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage 3/13/21
Power outage impacts nearly 3,000 customers in Colorado Springs Saturday night
3.14.21
Snow continues Sunday
Smoking ribs and building a snow family in Colorado 3/13/21.
PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado snowstorm pictures March 13! Check out the gallery or submit your own
Handcuffs image
Several arrested in prolific car theft ring in Colorado Springs
Stock photo flight tracker sign
1,000+ flights canceled in Colorado as winter storm approaches

Latest News

3.14.21
Snow continues Sunday
Witnesses stop alleged drunk driver after person is hit by car
3.14.21
Sunday winter storm
The crash happened across from the Copperhead Road nightclub early on the morning of March 14,...
18-year-old arrested for DUI following serious 2-car crash overnight