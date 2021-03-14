I-25 closed in both directions between north Springs and Castle Rock

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 is now closed in both directions from far north Colorado Springs to Castle Rock as a powerful winter storm continues it grip on the Front Range.

The closure extends from Interquest (exit 153) to Castle Rock (exit 181).

State Patrol is urging drivers to stay off the roads. Both of the usual alternate routes, Highway 83 and Highway 105, are also closed, the former between Powers and Kelty Trail and the latter between Wolfenberger Road and Highway 67.

“No alternate routes are advised. The storm is making Highway 83 to the east and Highway 105 to the west unsafe,” State Patrol tweeted.

Other major road closures due to the storm include:

Highway 24 from Constitution Avenue to Limon

Highway 94 from Space Village Drive to Punkin Center

I-70 from Airpark Road in Aurora to Limon

A full list of closures statewide can be found here.

