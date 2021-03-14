Cheyenne Mountain wins 4A state wrestling title; Pueblo County places second

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Indians have multiple state titles in just about every sport. They never found first in wrestling.

Until tonight.

Cheyenne Mountain won the 4A CHSAA state wrestling championship for the first time in school history Saturday, anchored by two individual titles at Pueblo’s Southwest Motors Events Center. Senior Jake Boley completed an undefeated season at 220 pounds, pinning Broomfield’s Morgen Watt in the second period. Junior Nico Gagliardi pinned Raul Martinez of Montrose in just 93 seconds to also earn a state title at 195 pounds.

Pueblo County finished second in the team standings (102.0 pts). County senior Eric Griego pinned Erie’s Ramon Salazar to earn his first state championship.

4A TEAM SCORES:

1. Cheyenne Mountain 123.5

2. Pueblo County 102.0

3. Pueblo East 100.0

4. Falcon 78.5

5. Thompson Valley 65.0

