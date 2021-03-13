Several arrested in prolific car theft ring in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people are facing charges after police cracked a car theft ring operating in Colorado Springs.

At the start of the month, detectives noticed an uptick in stolen vehicles around the downtown area and began suspecting a pattern.

“Over the course of several days, Motor Vehicle Theft detectives, working together with patrol officers and crime analysts, were able to identify eight adults and one juvenile involved in stealing cars throughout Colorado Springs,” reads the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

“All these individuals knew each other and were trading cars amongst each other.”

Police have so far located six of the nine allegedly involved, including two people who were already in custody on unrelated crimes. They have been identified as Kaleb Rosinski, Michael Lee, Lupe Hernandez, Zane Bragg, Jeremiah Tankersley and Phillip Deardorf. The names of the three remaining suspects have not been released.

Detectives have recovered seven stolen cars to date.

