Nebraska officer shot at a mall, suspect in custody according to police

Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting,...
Nebraska State Patrol pursued a suspect in Friday afternoon's Westroads Mall officer shooting, arresting him on Highway 6.(Courtesy of Natalie Musser)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KKTV) - A Nebraska police officer was shot Friday evening at a mall.

The shooting happened before a high-speed chase, according to 11 News partner WOWT. The officer was last listed as “stable,” according to police.

The incident started at about 4 p.m. when the officer was responding to a shoplifting call at the Westroads Mall in Omaha. Some type of struggle occurred and shots were fired and the suspect fled the scene. At about 5:23 p.m. Nebraska State Patrol spotted the suspect along I-80 and a chase started. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident along Highway 6.

The officer’s identity has not been released to the public.

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement Friday evening: “Susanne and I are keeping the Omaha Police officer who was shot in the line of duty in our prayers this evening. Thank you to all of the men and women in uniform who help keep our communities safe.”

