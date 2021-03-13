Advertisement

Man beaten with rock during Pueblo party

Police assess the scene of a wild party that ended with one person assaulted and multiple...
Police assess the scene of a wild party that ended with one person assaulted and multiple gunshots fired.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A party in Pueblo got out of control early Saturday morning, ending with one person hospitalized.

According to police, a fight broke out during a house party near Abriendo and Polk.

“At 1:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block West Abriendo on a report of a fight with weapons and shots fired,” said Capt. Tom Rummel.

Officers found a man sprawled on the street bleeding and “numerous” shell casings littering the scene. The victim had been beaten with a rock.

“He was transported to the hospital by AMR and is expected to survive. It was reported that two males who fled the scene in an older black Dodge pickup were the primary suspects, but nobody on scene seemed to know their identities,” Rummel said.

No other victims have been located. Police currently do not believe anyone was shot.

Those with information that could help in the case are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen.
Florida police officer killed after veering into a wrong-way driver from Colorado to save others, police chief says
High impact storm ahead
High impact winter storm this weekend (FOR SOME)
Moffatt County Sheriff's Office
Moffat County investigating stranded mother’s two nights stuck in car that led to infant’s death
File-An Alaska Airlines jetliner lands in the main terminal of Denver International Airport...
Canon City man faces charges for allegedly hitting flight attendant and urinating in a seat over a mask dispute
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

High impact storm ahead
High impact winter storm this weekend (FOR SOME)
Handcuffs image
Several arrested in prolific car theft ring in Colorado Springs
Stock photo flight tracker sign
Hundreds of flights canceled in Colorado as winter storm approaches
High impact storm ahead
High impact storm ahead