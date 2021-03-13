Man beaten with rock during Pueblo party

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A party in Pueblo got out of control early Saturday morning, ending with one person hospitalized.

According to police, a fight broke out during a house party near Abriendo and Polk.

“At 1:31 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block West Abriendo on a report of a fight with weapons and shots fired,” said Capt. Tom Rummel.

Officers found a man sprawled on the street bleeding and “numerous” shell casings littering the scene. The victim had been beaten with a rock.

“He was transported to the hospital by AMR and is expected to survive. It was reported that two males who fled the scene in an older black Dodge pickup were the primary suspects, but nobody on scene seemed to know their identities,” Rummel said.

No other victims have been located. Police currently do not believe anyone was shot.

Those with information that could help in the case are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

