Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 1:07 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen.
Florida police officer killed after veering into a wrong-way driver from Colorado to save others, police chief says
High Impact Storm This Weekend
High impact winter storm this weekend (FOR SOME)
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Kelsie Schelling, left, with her mother. (Photo courtesy of Schelling's family)
Mother of Kelsie Shelling speaks out after verdict in Donthe Lucas case
Deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 24 3/10/21.
Deadly crash in east Colorado Springs involving a motorcyclist Wednesday night

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Stock photo of police lights.
Colorado reports most killings in 2020 in 25 years
A memorial wall for Gannon Stauch at Grand Mountain Elem. School.
Honoring the memory of Gannon Stauch; memorial wall dedicated to Gannon at a Colorado school