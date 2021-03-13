Advertisement

Hundreds of flights canceled in Colorado as winter storm approaches

Stock photo flight tracker sign
Stock photo flight tracker sign(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Hundreds of flights are already canceled at the Denver International Airport as the region braces itself for a massive winter storm.

Flight tracking website Flightaware shows 726 cancellations at DIA as of 7 a.m. and 10 delays.

Denver is expecting one of its biggest snowmakers out of the storm, with 1-2 feet currently predicted for the metro area. Areas southward will only be marginally better: with 14-20+ inches of snow in the forecast for Monument, travel on I-25 this weekend will be extremely dangerous -- if the interstate is open at all. CDOT says road closures are highly likely.

In Colorado Springs, the airport is reporting 30 delays.

In advance of the storm, some airlines such as Frontier and Southwest are trying to accommodate travelers. Frontier is offering a one-time itinerary change for any customers with a plane ticket for the March 12-14 weekend, provided that ticket was purchased before March 8. Southwest is allowing travelers between March 12-15 rebook their flights within 14 days. Check with your airline to find out your options.

