Advertisement

Honoring the memory of Gannon Stauch; memorial wall dedicated to Gannon at a Colorado school

A memorial wall for Gannon Stauch at Grand Mountain Elem. School.
A memorial wall for Gannon Stauch at Grand Mountain Elem. School.(Widefield School District 3)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado community continues to honor the memory of a boy whose life was taken too soon.

Gannon Stauch was only 11 when he was reported missing in January of 2020. Tragically, his remains were found across the country in Florida.

While a murder case against his own stepmother continues, the people of Colorado are doing what they can to put their focus on Gannon’s legacy.

“It’s nearly impossible to escape the sadness in our community going back to January,” Paul Aragon, lead pastor at Restoration Church said to 11 News back in August of 2020. “But at the same time, it’s been nearly impossible to escape the goodness in our community going back to the month of January.”

On Friday, a memorial at Grand Mountain School, Gannon’s former school, was dedicated to the young boy. The memorial showcases a photo of Gannon and two quotes:

“Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts.” -Author unknown

and

“Every child you encounter is a divine appointment.” - Wess Stafford.

“Gannon leaves a legacy of unity and unity and togetherness. Just look around and everyone in this room. Read the social media responses from around the country and observe how unified the community was and is when his name is mentioned,” Al Stuach, the father of Gannon has said in the past.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen.
Florida police officer killed after veering into a wrong-way driver from Colorado to save others, police chief says
Snow set to impact southern Colorado this weekend
High impact winter storm this weekend
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 24 3/10/21.
Deadly crash in east Colorado Springs involving a motorcyclist Wednesday night
Kelsie Schelling, left, with her mother. (Photo courtesy of Schelling's family)
Mother of Kelsie Shelling speaks out after verdict in Donthe Lucas case

Latest News

Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby returns June 13.
Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby returns this summer
Gov. Jared Polis during a March 12, 2021 news conference.
Gov. Polis announces general population eligble for COVID-19 by ‘mid-April’
File-An Alaska Airlines jetliner lands in the main terminal of Denver International Airport...
Canon City man faces charges for allegedly hitting flight attendant and urinating in a seat over a mask dispute
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
George Floyd family agrees to $27M settlement amidst ex-cop’s trial