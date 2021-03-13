Honoring the memory of Gannon Stauch; memorial wall dedicated to Gannon at a Colorado school

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado community continues to honor the memory of a boy whose life was taken too soon.

Gannon Stauch was only 11 when he was reported missing in January of 2020. Tragically, his remains were found across the country in Florida.

While a murder case against his own stepmother continues, the people of Colorado are doing what they can to put their focus on Gannon’s legacy.

“It’s nearly impossible to escape the sadness in our community going back to January,” Paul Aragon, lead pastor at Restoration Church said to 11 News back in August of 2020. “But at the same time, it’s been nearly impossible to escape the goodness in our community going back to the month of January.”

On Friday, a memorial at Grand Mountain School, Gannon’s former school, was dedicated to the young boy. The memorial showcases a photo of Gannon and two quotes:

“Gone yet not forgotten, although we are apart, your spirit lives within us, forever in our hearts.” -Author unknown

and

“Every child you encounter is a divine appointment.” - Wess Stafford.

“Gannon leaves a legacy of unity and unity and togetherness. Just look around and everyone in this room. Read the social media responses from around the country and observe how unified the community was and is when his name is mentioned,” Al Stuach, the father of Gannon has said in the past.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.