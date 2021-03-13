Advertisement

CHSAA boys state wrestling tournament: champs reign from Woodland Park, Buena Vista

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The new wrestling venue in Pueblo was smaller, but no less exciting for the annual CHSAA boys state championships.

The Southwest Motors Events Center was the site of the 2A and 3A state finals Friday, moved from its original home at Ball Arena in Denver. Local wrestlers from Buena Vista, John Mall, Rye, Woodland Park, and James Irwin all earned state championships.

4A and 5A Championship state bouts begin Saturday.

2A Team Scores:

1. Centauri 104.0

2. Cedaredge 99.0

3. Wray 94.0

4. Buena Vista 89.5

5. John Mall 69.0

6. Rocky Ford 53.0

7. Lyons 49.0

8. Meeker 47.0

9. Highland 46.0

10. Rye 42.0

11. Mancos 40.0

12. Peyton 36.0

3A Team Scores:

1. Pagosa Springs 110.5

2. Eaton 84.5

3. Weld Central 82.5

4. Valley 63.5

5. Bennett 62.0

6. Platte Valley 60.5

7. Mullen 48.0

8. Alamosa 45.0

9. James Irwin 40.0

