WANTED: Sexually violent predator sought in Colorado for new charges; previously convicted for sex assault on a child

Robert Quintano.
Robert Quintano.(Aurora PD/CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with tracking down a sexually violent predator.

On Friday, Aurora Police shared a photo of 60-year-old Robert Quintano. Quintano is wanted for violation of parole and new charges for internet luring, internet exploitation of a child along with sexual exploitation of a child.

Quintano may be driving a maroon 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic with Colorado license plate BME-E13. He may also be driving a silver Pontiac Grand Am with Colorado license plate BFP-W30.

According to online records, Quintano was convicted of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Police consider him dangerous. Call 911 if seen.

