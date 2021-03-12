WANTED: Sexually violent predator sought in Colorado for new charges; previously convicted for sex assault on a child

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking for help with tracking down a sexually violent predator.

On Friday, Aurora Police shared a photo of 60-year-old Robert Quintano. Quintano is wanted for violation of parole and new charges for internet luring, internet exploitation of a child along with sexual exploitation of a child.

Quintano may be driving a maroon 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 Classic with Colorado license plate BME-E13. He may also be driving a silver Pontiac Grand Am with Colorado license plate BFP-W30.

According to online records, Quintano was convicted of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Police consider him dangerous. Call 911 if seen.

