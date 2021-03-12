Advertisement

Two kids rescued from burning home by Good Samaritans in Colorado Springs

Northview Drive house fire
Northview Drive house fire(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two kids were rescued from a burning home in northeast Colorado Springs by two Good Samaritans.

The fire started around 8 a.m. Friday morning on Northview Drive near Constitution and Circle. Firefighters say two women from a nearby school saw the fire, kicked in a window and saved two elementary-aged kids and a dog from the basement.

Two adults in the home also got out safely, one of them was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Four cats survived the fire as well.

“We really want to thank the public... they did everything perfectly right,” said Captain Smaldino of CSFD about the two Good Samaritans.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The home was completely damaged. We will update this article once we learn more.

