Some vaccine clinics canceled ahead of weekend snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth has canceled thousands of vaccine appointments this weekend as a preemptive move ahead of what is expected to be a major snowstorm.

The health care provider canceled vaccine clinics for both Saturday and Sunday -- when the brunt of the storm is expected -- impacting nearly 3,000 people. Those affected will be contacted by UCHealth and will be offered make-up appointments Tuesday through Friday of next week. Patients can also reschedule past those dates.

If you’re among those whose appointment is pushed back, health officials say not to worry.

“There will be no detriment to delaying a few days. No concerns about vaccine shipments. No concerns about vaccine supply. We will 100 percent get you vaccinated,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth Emergency Medicine.

And most importantly, experts say the delay won’t impact the vaccine’s effectiveness for those scheduled to get their second dose.

Again, UCHealth will alert everyone affected by the weekend cancellations.

