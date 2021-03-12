Advertisement

Seton Hall into Big East semis, beats St. John’s 77-69 in OT

Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) goes to the basket against St. John's guard Greg...
Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) goes to the basket against St. John's guard Greg Williams Jr. (4) and forward Marcellus Earlington (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | Mary Altaffer)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Jared Rhoden hit six free throws in overtime to finish with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Seton Hall got past St. John’s 77-69 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals to snap an untimely four-game skid. Sandro Mamukelashvili had 20 points and 11 rebounds in 44 minutes for the fifth-seeded Pirates, who desperately needed a win to boost an NCAA Tournament resume that seemed pretty solid not so long ago. Seton Hall will face eighth-seeded Georgetown in the first semifinal Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Julian Champagnie led St. John’s with 16 points on 7-of-21 shooting. The fourth-seeded Red Storm haven’t reached the Big East semifinals since winning the 2000 tournament.

