Seton Hall into Big East semis, beats St. John’s 77-69 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) - Jared Rhoden hit six free throws in overtime to finish with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Seton Hall got past St. John’s 77-69 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals to snap an untimely four-game skid. Sandro Mamukelashvili had 20 points and 11 rebounds in 44 minutes for the fifth-seeded Pirates, who desperately needed a win to boost an NCAA Tournament resume that seemed pretty solid not so long ago. Seton Hall will face eighth-seeded Georgetown in the first semifinal Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Julian Champagnie led St. John’s with 16 points on 7-of-21 shooting. The fourth-seeded Red Storm haven’t reached the Big East semifinals since winning the 2000 tournament.

