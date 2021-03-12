Advertisement

Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby returns this summer

Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby returns June 13.
Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby returns June 13.(soapboxderby.org)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Release) - The following is a release from Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby sent March 12, 2021:

The annual Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby will run again Sunday, June 13 on its historical site, Costilla Street between El Paso and Wahsatch. Over 50 drivers will pit their finely tuned cars against one another in a double elimination race often referred to as “The Gravity Grand-Prix”.

The race will feature two divisions this year ….. Super Stock and Stock. The Stock Division offers a somewhat smaller car, primarily to accommodate younger drivers. The age limit for the Stock Division is 8 to 14 and the age limit for the Super Stock division is 10 to 17.

The kids must build their own cars, with adult assistance, from kits purchased from All American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio. The use of kits standardizes the construction of the cars and helps “level the playing field” by making the cars fairly equal. This causes there to be some very close races, the winning margin often measured in thousandths of a second.

Any youngster may participate, and some sponsorships are available for those not able to afford the cost of a kit. Everybody goes home with a trophy and the Champions get an expense paid trip to Akron to compete in the All American Race in July. The derby is sponsored nationally by First Energy. Local Kiwanis and Sertoma Clubs are the organizers and principle local sponsors along with Winwater, Transit Mix, Scheiner Commercial Group, SCCA, and Tri-Lakes Printing.

Information about registration, ordering a kit and construction clinics may be obtained at the Derby’s website, https://www.soapboxderby.org/pikes-peak.aspx, or by calling (719)641-5647.

Most Read

Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen.
Florida police officer killed after veering into a wrong-way driver from Colorado to save others, police chief says
Snow set to impact southern Colorado this weekend
High impact winter storm this weekend
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Deadly motorcycle crash on Highway 24 3/10/21.
Deadly crash in east Colorado Springs involving a motorcyclist Wednesday night
Kelsie Schelling, left, with her mother. (Photo courtesy of Schelling's family)
Mother of Kelsie Shelling speaks out after verdict in Donthe Lucas case

Latest News

A memorial wall for Gannon Stauch at Grand Mountain Elem. School.
Honoring the memory of Gannon Stauch; memorial wall dedicated to Gannon at a Colorado school
Gov. Jared Polis during a March 12, 2021 news conference.
Gov. Polis announces general population eligble for COVID-19 by ‘mid-April’
File-An Alaska Airlines jetliner lands in the main terminal of Denver International Airport...
Canon City man faces charges for allegedly hitting flight attendant and urinating in a seat over a mask dispute
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
George Floyd family agrees to $27M settlement amidst ex-cop’s trial