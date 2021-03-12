Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby returns this summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Release) - The following is a release from Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby sent March 12, 2021:

The annual Pikes Peak Soap Box Derby will run again Sunday, June 13 on its historical site, Costilla Street between El Paso and Wahsatch. Over 50 drivers will pit their finely tuned cars against one another in a double elimination race often referred to as “The Gravity Grand-Prix”.

The race will feature two divisions this year ….. Super Stock and Stock. The Stock Division offers a somewhat smaller car, primarily to accommodate younger drivers. The age limit for the Stock Division is 8 to 14 and the age limit for the Super Stock division is 10 to 17.

The kids must build their own cars, with adult assistance, from kits purchased from All American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio. The use of kits standardizes the construction of the cars and helps “level the playing field” by making the cars fairly equal. This causes there to be some very close races, the winning margin often measured in thousandths of a second.

Any youngster may participate, and some sponsorships are available for those not able to afford the cost of a kit. Everybody goes home with a trophy and the Champions get an expense paid trip to Akron to compete in the All American Race in July. The derby is sponsored nationally by First Energy. Local Kiwanis and Sertoma Clubs are the organizers and principle local sponsors along with Winwater, Transit Mix, Scheiner Commercial Group, SCCA, and Tri-Lakes Printing.

Information about registration, ordering a kit and construction clinics may be obtained at the Derby’s website, https://www.soapboxderby.org/pikes-peak.aspx, or by calling (719)641-5647.