Man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seeks potential victims

Mauricio Matestic.
Mauricio Matestic.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:14 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeing potential victims following an unsettling discovery.

While investigating someone suspected of selling guns illegally, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office found child porn they believe 19-year-old Mauricio Matestic was in possession of. On Thursday, Matestic was booked into the El Paso County Jail on sexual exploitation of a child charges.

“We are actively seeking additional information involving criminal information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release.

Investigators believe he met some of his victims over Snapchat. If you have any information you’re asked to call 719-520-7777, or contact Deputy Dan Carey, 719-474-9342, and reference case number 2021-00000112.

