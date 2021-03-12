KKTV 11 News adds weekend morning newscasts to keep you updated throughout the snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With a major weekend snowstorm on the way, KKTV 11 News is keeping the public updated by adding weekend morning newscasts.

Stay with your 11 Breaking Weather Leader as our team of meteorologists will be here 24/7 walking you through the storm. We will have special editions of 11 News on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Our evening newscasts will look a little different because of the NCAA basketball schedule and the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

11 NEWS WEEKEND SCHEDULE:

Saturday 3/13: 8 a.m.

Saturday 3/13: 6 p.m.

Saturday 3/13: 10 p.m.

Sunday 3/14: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday 3/14: 9:30 p.m.

The 11 Breaking Weather Team is constantly providing up-to-the-minute forecast data on the app for smartphones.

